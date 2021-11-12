ADM plants an oak tree at the Dorval Arboretum for YUL's 80th anniversary

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, and Edgar Rouleau, the outgoing Mayor of Dorval, planted an oak tree at the Dorval Arboretum yesterday as part of the 80th anniversary of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

Alongside Edgar Rouleau, the outgoing Mayor of Dorval, Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, planted an oak tree at the Dorval Arboretum yesterday as part of the 80th anniversary of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)

"We are very proud of our continuous involvement in our community for the past 80 years, especially by contributing to the beautification of the city and its parks," said Mr. Rainville. "The oak tree symbolizes strength, longevity and generosity, important values of our organization. ADM has long been committed to fulfilling its role as an economic driver for the city. I would like to thank Mr. Rouleau for his collaboration with ADM over the past 17 years as Mayor of Dorval. We will continue to work with the city to ensure an essential balance between airport activities and the well-being of the community."

Developed by the City of Dorval's Leisure and Culture Department, the Peace Park Arboretum features more than 200 different trees that have been planted in honour or memory of citizens or events. The park is located on the grounds surrounding the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre, the Cultural Centre and the library, and on the grounds south of the Dorval Arena

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/12/c2505.html