ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces Renewal of Annual Contract with Tarrant County; Major Texas County

FORT WORTH, TX, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products Inc., has signed the renewal uniform contract with Tarrant County, Texas. The extension will be valid through 7/23/22.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “Bruce Boyce has done an excellent job servicing this contract. Tarrant County has been a great customer to work for. Their people are professional and kind. The contact itself has been very impressive. As of 5/4/21 the sales from this contract are up over 58% base on the entire contact projection. This percentage will only grow because there are more than two months remaining on the original contract. This ongoing contact should continue to pay dividends for ADMQ and its shareholders.”

Tarrant County is an urban county located in the north central part of Texas. Fort Worth serves as the county seat to a county population of approximately 2.1 million citizens. Tarrant County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and is the 10th largest county by population in the United States.

Tarrant County Official Website: http://www.tarrantcounty.com/

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

www.admendeavors.com

www.fwpromo.com

www.justrightproducts.com

https://fortworth.academicoutfitters.com/

Check out ADMQ Shareholders Group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/admqshareholders. This Facebook group is intended for shareholders and strong believers in the future of ADM Endeavors, Inc. and its stock.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.840.6271

Paul Knopick | pknopick@eandecommunications.com | 940.262.3584

