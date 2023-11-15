ADM Cares Enhance Chrysler Canada Greenway with 300 New Trees

The Chrysler Canada Greenway in Harrow has received a significant boost with the addition of 300 new trees, courtesy of a generous donation from ADM's corporate social investment program, ADM Cares. Employees, friends, and volunteers from ADM, a global leader in agricultural origination and nutrition, gathered to brave chilly temperatures and plant the hardwood trees.

Claire Wales, President of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation, expressed gratitude for ADM Cares' leadership in enhancing the region's environmental sustainability. "We all know that trees have been identified as the biggest weapon in the fight against climate change, and we could not be more grateful for ADM's partnership," she said.

The Chrysler Canada Greenway, a 50-kilometer trail connecting Tecumseh, LaSalle, Harrow, Kingsville, and Leamington, is the backbone of the region's Greenway trail system. Thousands of residents and visitors utilize the trail annually for recreation, physical and mental well-being, and as a safe, off-road active transportation route.

Andrew Kozak, account manager for ADM Agri-Industries in Windsor, Ontario, expressed excitement about the partnership with the Essex Region Conservation Foundation. "We are thrilled to partner with the Essex Region Conservation Foundation not only to volunteer to help beautify the Chrysler Canada Greenway but to create impactful, lasting, and measurable change in this community where ADM has a strong footprint," he said.

Kozak highlighted ADM's dedication to contributing to various programs and nonprofit organizations, impacting the local economy and providing successful outcomes in the communities where they operate. As one of the world's largest nutrition companies, ADM is crucial in human and animal nutrition, transforming crops into ingredients and solutions for foods, beverages, and supplements worldwide.

ADM Cares, ADM's corporate social responsibility arm, focuses on sustaining and strengthening communities where ADM colleagues work, live, and operate. The program directs funding, volunteerism, and industry knowledge to initiatives and organizations that drive worldwide meaningful social, economic, and environmental progress.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter