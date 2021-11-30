ADL Denounces Fox’s Lara Logan for Comparing Fauci to Nazi War Criminal

SAUL LOEB

The Anti-Defamation League, along with other Jewish groups and Holocaust remembrance organizations, condemned Fox Nation host Lara Logan for comparing the nation’s top infectious disease expert to a Nazi war criminal notorious for medically experimenting on death camp prisoners.

Logan, a once-respected investigative reporter turned right-wing pundit, claimed during a Monday night Fox News appearance that “people all across the world” have told her that Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi physician known as the “Angel of Death.”

“What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” she said on Fox News Primetime. “He represents Josef Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”

Logan’s inflammatory comments quickly sparked backlash. The ADL denounced the former award-winning CBS News correspondent for her “outrageous” comparison.

“As we have said time and time again since the onset of this pandemic, there’s absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

“This includes making outlandish and offensive analogies suggesting that somehow Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners,” added Greenblatt.

The Auschwitz Memorial took to Twitter to decry the Fox News personality’s remarks, noting that much of Mengele’s atrocities during the Holocaust were committed at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful,” the museum’s official Twitter account posted. “It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

Story continues

The American Jewish Committee, meanwhile, called on Logan to apologize for her remarks, calling it “utterly shameful” to compare the COVID-19 mitigation efforts to the Holocaust.

“Josef Mengele earned his nickname by performing deadly and inhumane medical experiments on prisoners of the Holocaust, including children,” the AJC wrote on Twitter. “Lara Logan, there is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures. An apology is needed.”

Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment.

Prior to peddling increasingly unhinged and conspiratorial rhetoric on Fox News on a regular basis, Logan was once a famed reporter at CBS News and correspondent for the network’s iconic 60 Minutes news program. That is, until her completely debunked 2013 story on Benghazi resulted in the network issuing a series of apologies and Logan taking a leave of absence.

After eventually leaving CBS News in 2018, Logan found her way to Fox News after becoming a “right-wing heroine” for regularly blasting “moral cowards” within CBS and the mainstream media. Since then, she has credulously pushed obvious hoaxes, claimed the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t “really a vaccine,” and warned that migrants crossing the border are “virus bombs.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.