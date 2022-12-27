Whoopi Goldberg’s Latest Holocaust Remarks Condemned: ‘Deeply Offensive and Incredibly Ignorant’

Anti-Defamation League chief Jonathan Greenblatt has blasted Whoopi Goldberg’s most-recent comments about the Holocaust as “deeply offensive and incredibly ignorant.”

“Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the Holocaust and race are deeply offensive and incredibly disappointing, especially given that this is not the first time she had made remarks like this,” Greenblatt said in a statement.

“In a moment when antisemitic incidents have surged across the US, she should realize that making such ignorant statements can have real consequences,” Greenblatt added.

The statement comes in response to Goldberg’s recent interview with the Sunday Times that was published Saturday, where Goldberg said that the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” based on race.

“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg added on Twitter: “The Nazis set out to exterminate the Jewish people, whom they viewed as inferior to the mythical ‘Aryan master race.’ They used pseudo-scientific theories of race to justify their anti-Jewish ‘race laws’ and systemic slaughter of millions.”

This is the second time “The View” host has come under fire for inaccurate and offensive comments about the Holocaust. She was suspended for two weeks earlier this year over the fallout of her previous comments.

