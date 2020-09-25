Adjusted Studio Tour deemed a success

Gorgeous weather and pandemic-understanding art lovers seem to have made this year’s Uxbridge Studio Tour an apparent success. Because of COVID-19 regulations, visitors on the tour had to either make appointments with their artists of choice, or tour outdoor galleries.

Artist and chair of the Studio Tour, Colin Whitebread, is taking a “recovery day” after a full weekend of guests.

“I had two busy days and the people were fantastic,” said Whitebread. “Everyone was on time for their scheduled visits and they put their masks on as soon as they hit the driveway.”

Whitbread estimates about 130 visitors to his studio over the two-day event. He also mentioned that this weekend brought him more sales than previous years.

“The visitors were more serious this year, and we had great conversations. Those who came were really interested in the art and my process as an artist.”

Although he says it’s too early to tell, Whitbread says the feedback from the public was beyond satisfactory, with many glad to have a positive reason to get out of the house.

“There was lots of appreciation for us taking the chance and continuing to hold a 2020 tour, despite all that’s going on in the world right now. Guests said they felt very safe and I’m looking forward to a get the full update from the rest of the team at our next meeting.”

Justyne Edgell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Uxbridge Cosmos