This adjustable cooling pillow comes from the bedding experts at Brooklinen

Try the adjustable cooling Marlow pillow from Brooklinen's experts.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We test a lot of bedding, mattresses and pillows all year round. Brooklinen makes one of the best pillow protectors we’ve ever tested and we’ve found a Brooklinen-approved deal that you won’t want to miss. Just in time for summer 2023, the bedding experts at Brooklinen launched Marlow to offer an adjustable memory foam pillow and cooling pillow protector. With a risk-free warranty and a bundle deal available to help you save, Marlow could be your sweetest summer dream come true. Right now, you can buy two or three Marlow pillows and get 20% off your order or take 30% off when you order four or more.

Shop Marlow pillows

What makes Marlow pillows special?

Adjustable softness:

Marlow features two green zippers on the top and bottom of the pillow that can be unzipped for a softer feel or kept zipped tighter for a firmer shape. With the power to adjust your pillow so effortlessly, the Marlow pillow is great for side-sleepers, back-sleepers and everyone in between.

Cooling materials:

Whether you always run warm or are currently facing some hot summer weather, the cooling-infused foam of a Marlow pillow might be your solution. The breathable cotton shell and ventilated mesh help regulate the pillow’s temperature and airflow to keep you feeling cool all night long. Pair your Marlow pillow with the Marlow Cooling Pillow Protector, designed with moisture-wicking fabric and a cooling-infused outer layer for added chill.

Added protection:

Marlow’s 100% cotton antimicrobial shell keeps your pillow protected from dust, bacteria, body oil and sweat.

If you're looking to cool down this summer, consider ordering a Marlow pillow and pillow protector and enjoy a chill sleep.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Marlow pillows: Save on adjustable cooling pillows