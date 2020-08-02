Aditya Thackeray Puts Women on Mumbai Traffic Lights for Gender Equality, Leaves Twitter Divided

Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray seems to be be taking small steps toward increasing gender equality in Maharashtra.

With Uddhav Thackeray as CM Aditya has embarked on a mission to make Mumbai roads safer for women. And he is doing so by adding images of women pedestrians on traffic signals and signages.

The new gender inclusive signs have been put up by the Brihanmunshi Municipal Corporation and an image of the same was shared by Thackeray on Twitter.

“If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!” Thackeray tweeted as a caption to the images.

If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too! pic.twitter.com/8X0vJR8hvQ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

And Ofcourse to add, the constant efforts of Leader of the House in BMC and local corporator Vishakha Raut ji to this — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

The initiative won the applause of many netizens.

That's definitely one welcome change ! Good to see this young leader proving to be better than our expectations :D@AUThackeray @mybmc https://t.co/ltYH0EKmgE — Avin Jain (@Avin982) August 1, 2020

That's a one very good change and initiative. Applauds @AUThackeray https://t.co/DzhHJkWLhb — Gourav Aggarwal (@GouravA63205050) August 1, 2020

Much inclusive. It's nice to see that politicians are willing to work towards Gender equality . https://t.co/WG3lMwbMjG — Surbhi Dwivedi (@DwivediSurbhi) August 1, 2020

A small yet powerful step towards a better world :) https://t.co/XhIhQO4D0f — Indraneel Godsay (@indraneelgodsay) August 1, 2020

Not all, however, were impressed. Some Twitter users remarked that adding women to traffic signs did not help make roads safer for women or change other problems faced by women. Others thought such initiatives were just a way to take attention away from real issues that affect gender equality and gender empowerment.

My dude, I know you mean well, but we just want men to stop sexually assaulting and killing us, and not get away if they do. https://t.co/LssbQM73By — Anushka (@Anushkannot) August 1, 2020

Wow women must feel so empowered now! https://t.co/7c6HutN3wt — Ashmit Dyes (@AshmitDyes) August 2, 2020

Really nice, Aditya. This is a pathbreaking contribution to women empowerment. Now, women will not be scared to cross the road. They'll feel welcome because, until now, crossing the road was male privilege. https://t.co/fgMx8CdnHh — Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) August 1, 2020

is it a joke or something ?? @rohini_sgh ?? Gender equality has now come down to this ?? I don't know if ppl think if that is a male or female.@AUThackeray boy you really are a penguin https://t.co/ZZfRTsOHAt — Sid (@_TheIndian_Guy) August 1, 2020

Making signs inclusive has nevertheless been a global phenomenon with several countries such as Germany adopting gender inclusive signage and traffic signals.

The project is a brainchild of Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray who has led the initiative under the "Culture Spine" project.