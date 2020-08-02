Aditya Thackeray Puts Women on Mumbai Traffic Lights for Gender Equality, Leaves Twitter Divided

Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray seems to be be taking small steps toward increasing gender equality in Maharashtra.

With Uddhav Thackeray as CM Aditya has embarked on a mission to make Mumbai roads safer for women. And he is doing so by adding images of women pedestrians on traffic signals and signages.

The new gender inclusive signs have been put up by the Brihanmunshi Municipal Corporation and an image of the same was shared by Thackeray on Twitter.

“If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!” Thackeray tweeted as a caption to the images.

The initiative won the applause of many netizens.

Not all, however, were impressed. Some Twitter users remarked that adding women to traffic signs did not help make roads safer for women or change other problems faced by women. Others thought such initiatives were just a way to take attention away from real issues that affect gender equality and gender empowerment.

Making signs inclusive has nevertheless been a global phenomenon with several countries such as Germany adopting gender inclusive signage and traffic signals.

The project is a brainchild of Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray who has led the initiative under the "Culture Spine" project.

