Aditya Roy Kapur to be seen next in action entertainer Om: The Battle Within; production begins in December

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was recently seen in Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology Ludo, will begin shooting for his next Om: The Battle Within in December. Billed as an action-entertainer, the film marks the directorial debut of Tinu Verma's son Kapil, writes Mumbai Mirror.

Om is produced by Zee Studios along with Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. The film's announcement was made on the actor's 35th birthday today.

Here is the announcement

ADITYA ROY KAPUR IN #OM... On #AdityaRoyKapur's birthday today, producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan announce new film starring the actor... Titled #Om - The Battle Within... Directed by Kapil Verma... The action entertainer starts this Dec... 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/Ez4mrww0zb " taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2020

"The film revolves around emotionally disturbed relationships in the line of duty. Kapil Verma will jump into direction with some larger-than-life action sequences," said producer Ahmed.

Besides Ludo, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Shalini Vatsa, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, and Asha Negi, released on Netflix on 12 November. Prior to that, Kapur shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Om is slated to release in the second half of 2021.

Also See: Ludo director Anurag Basu on helming an ensemble film, his creative process, and challenges after Jagga Jasoos

Ludo movie review: Anurag Basu cracks the black comedy genre, quietly and with flair

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi cast as lead in Pen Studios' project Ravan Leela

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.