Aditya Paudwal, Son Of Playback Singer Anuradha Paudwal, Dies Of Kidney Failure

This year has turned out to be heart-breaking and disturbing with number of deaths that has been happening owing to the ongoing crisis or other reasons. There are many popular celebs who also passed away in the last few months and as fans are trying to cope with it, here is another shocking news. Aditya Paudwal, son of playback singer Anuradha Paudwal, has passed away. Ehsan Khan, Dilip Kumar's Younger Brother, Dies Due to COVID-19.

Also Read | Radha Ashtami 2020: From Radha Kaise NA Jale to Maiyya Yashoda, 5 Songs About the Woman Who Loved Krishna Eternally

According to media reports, Aditya Paudwal has died due to kidney failure. It has also been reported that he was unwell since quite a few months. The 35-year-old was hospitalised due to health issues. Gaurav Chopra's Father Dies Due To COVID-19, Days After the Actor Lost His Mother.

Aditya Paudwal Passes Away

Also Read | Woman Named Karmala Modex Claims She Is Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Abandoned Daughter, Seeks Rs 50 Crore In Compensation





Aditya Paudwal is survived by his mother Anuradha Paudwal and sister Kavita Paudwal. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace.