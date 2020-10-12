Aditya Narayan To Tie the Knot With Shweta Agarwal This Year

Aditya Narayan will be tying the knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal by the end of the year, as per a report by The Times of India. Speaking about their 10-year relationship the actor-singer said, "I have always been very open about my relationship. However, there was a time when too much was being said, so I decided to stay away from speaking a lot".

Aditya also spoke to the publication about the time he met Shweta.

""I met Shweta on the sets of our debut film Shaapit in 2010. We hit it off instantly, and with time our relationship became even more strong. At that time we wanted to focus on our careers rather than thinking about getting married. During these 10 years, we have seen ups and downs, so marriage is just a formality. We will tie the knot sometime in November or December"." - Aditya Narayan, Singer-Actor

Aditya also spoke about how people should not speculate about someone's relationship. "Some years back there were rumours about Shweta and me breaking up after a huge fight. At that time it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I do admit that relationships do come with their own challenges, but that does not mean it's the end".

Apart from singing and acting, Aditya has also hosted a number of reality shows on TV. Shweta has done films in the South opposite actors such as Prabhas and Kichcha Sudeep.

(With inputs from The Times of India)

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal to Tie the Knot With Businessman Gautam Kitchlu

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouAditya Narayan To Tie the Knot With Shweta Agarwal This Year . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.