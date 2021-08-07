Aditi Ashok At Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Golfer Aims For Medal As Final Day's Play Resumes
Aditi Ashok aims to win India's first-ever medal in golf at the Olympics as the final day's play resumes after a temporary delay. The Indian was tied on the third spot ahead of the suspension. Check live score here.
Let's do this!
Play has resumed after a 49-minute delay.
🇺🇸 -17 (16) Nelly Korda
🇯🇵 -16 (16) Mone Inami
🇳🇿 -15 (16) Lydia Ko
🇮🇳 -15 (16) Aditi Ashok
🇦🇺 -14 (16) Hannah Green#Olympics #Golf
— Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 7, 2021
