Adipurush: Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Starrer To Hit The Theatres on August 11 Next Year

With multiple films announcing their release date, the makers of Adipurush has also locked a date for their film. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's film will hit the theatre on August 11, 2022.

