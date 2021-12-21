Adil Ray chokes up talking about relatives’ deaths due to Covid on Good Morning Britain

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray got emotional while talking about the deaths of three of his relatives due to Covid-19 on Tuesday morning.

The host opened up about his experience during an exchange with the Conservative commentator Alex Deane.

Mr Deane made an appearance on the breakfast show to discuss the Prime Minister’s handling of the pandemic and the photograph showing Boris Johnson and his staff with wine in Downing Street garden in May 2020.

During the exchange, Mr Ray said: “At the start of the pandemic he was proudly saying he’s been shaking hands. He sets the tone, it’s leadership.

“It’s no surprise as a result of that that some of his staff think it’s OK to have cheese and wine parties because our very own leader has a complete disregard for the pandemic and the rules.

“Real responsibility has to come from the top, doesn’t it Alex?”

Commentator Deane replied: “I get you think this is the opportunity to have a go at - and potentially even bring down a Prime Minister - and I understand the excitement some people have of that.”

Getting emotional, Mr Ray responded: “Alex, I’m not going to let you do that. I don’t care whether it’s Boris Johnson who is Prime Minister or not.

“I’m talking about people like me who lost people during this pandemic. I lost three relatives, so don’t say to me I’m trying to be political.

“There are people out there thinking, ‘Why is he able to have cheese and wine in his garden and there are some people who weren’t able to see their loved ones?’ This isn’t just politics. Please think about those people too, Alex.”

Mr Deane responded: “Forgive me, if you’re going to make it personal, Adil, you should probably know things about the people you’re making personal wounds about. I think this is an extraordinary way to approach this debate.”

He continued: “Christmas last was my father’s last Christmas, if you must know.

“I don’t know what right you have, as if there’s some kind of points to be scored. He didn’t get to see his mates for the last year of his life. Do I deeply regret that, yes.

Story continues

“Do I think the way you behave right now abusing people and demanding they rent their garments and show their wounds and they only have an appreciation of the debate if they’ve lost somebody is appalling.”

It comes as ITV bosses announced plans to scrap Good Morning Britain between Christmas and New Year amid the Covid surge.

The breakfast hosts will be given an extended break over the festive period but there will still be a special broadcast on Christmas Day from 7am until 9am.

Previously, GMB had been planned to run from Wednesday December 29 to Friday December 31.