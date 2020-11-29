Adil Rashid and Dawid Malan star as England take series win over South Africa

England celebrate after Jofra Archer dismissed Temba Bavuma (Getty Images)

England took a 2-0 lead in their three-match T20 series against South Africa thanks to a four-wicket victory – with just one ball to spare – at Boland Park in Paarl.

In a game dominated by the two teams’ strong bowling attacks on a pitch that proved troublesome for the batsmen, an innings of 55 from 40 balls from Dawid Malan – back on his home patch – helped England chase 147 to win. Earlier, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid bowled superbly to limit South Africa’s total.

Here’s the talking points:

A team effort with the ball – led by Archer

Jofra Archer is undoubtedly the leader of England’s T20 attack and a terrific performance from him set the tone for a strong team effort.

In the fourth over of the innings, Archer found a 93mph rocket that bowled Temba Bavuma off the under edge having never quite got off. Archer only went for one boundary and cost just 18 runs in four overs.

An important aspect of the team effort was the use of Ben Stokes. He got through two overs for 14 as England put the squeeze on. That allowed Morgan to leave two Sam Curran overs unused after his second took some tap.

Milestone men

England’s two most experienced bowlers did the business – and reached notable milestones.

With the vital wicket of Quinton de Kock, well caught by the back-pedalling Tom Curran at mid-on, Chris Jordan took his 65th T20i wicket. That moved him level with Stuart Broad atop England’s list in the shortest format, and Jordan got there two games quicker, too.

Adil Rashid was on top form too. With the last ball of the second of four delightful overs, he bowled Reeza Hendricks to reach 50 T20i wickets. And with the first ball of his next over, he deceived Faf du Plessis with flight and turn, and Jos Buttler whipped the bails off. That took Rashid level with Graeme Swann in joint-third on England’s list.

In the seven over-period that saw him shuffle through his four, South Africa were unable to kick on, scoring just 42 runs. Rashid took two for 23, including one ball that drifted down the legside and ran away for four wides in his final over. These days, he is a master of his craft.

Curran’s comeback

On the surface of it, figures of 1-38. might not look too hot for Tom Curran. But this was a much improved performance. His first over cost 11 and his third, the 18th, cost 15. Otherwise, Curran did pretty well. His 20th over went for just seven and, earlier, he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen. His catch of De Kock was also composed and crucial. If there is one thing Curran does not lack, it is ballsiness.

It was a fine comeback after a tough night on Friday, when his four overs cost 55, and saw him repay Eoin Morgan’s faith. England’s captain is a loyal selector. He could easily have opted for Mark Wood or Moeen Ali over Curran. South Africa, after all, brought in the high pace of Anrich Nortje and kept two spinners.

Linde surprise

Speaking of South Africa’s spinners, a word for George Linde, who has had a terrific start for his T20 international career. On Friday, he provided late impetus with the bat then dismissed Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in a tight spell. This time he was even better with the bat, smashing 29 from 20 in a stand with the sluggish Rassie van der Dussen, giving South Africa something to defend. With the ball, he went wicketless, but built pressure with plenty of dot balls tying England down.

In a side missing so much quality – AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, David Miller and the like – an introduction like this has been very encouraging.

Jason Roy faces Lungi Ngidi at PaarlGetty Images

England’s frantic start

Despite the small target, England made a frenzied start to their chase.

Roy registered a second-ball duck on Friday night, meaning he had 49 runs in his last seven innings for England. Despite looking slightly uncomfortable, he got through Linde’s opening over this time but did not make it out of the powerplay. A review saved him when given out lbw to Nortje but a slog at Lungi Ngidi saw him gone for 14 off 19.

Buttler did not look his calm self, either. Some frantic running almost saw him dismissed, and he was dropped off Nortje. When Dawid Malan came in, he was struck on the shoulder by a 93mph rocket.

The Shamsi factor

Even Buttler never quite found his composure. He struck Ngidi for three straight boundaries, but was bowled slogging Tabraiz Shamsi. An over later, Shamsi had Friday’s matchwinner Jonny Bairstow caught at deep midwicket and, in the last of his four, Ben Stokes – who could have already been given lbw – was dismissed trying to hit him for a second six.

Three of England’s outstanding batsmen had fallen trying to whack the smart left-arm wrist-spinner, leaving their chase in trouble. Shamsi finished with superb figures of three for 19.

Ace Malan

This was, in many ways, the perfect situation for Malan. Paarl is very familiar to him. He grew up there, made his first-class debut at Boland Park, and his parents still live locally.

With a low target, his early pace – often a talking point – was not a worry but, with England in the mire at 83 for four, they needed him too dig deep. He worked his way to 25 off 30 deliveries, then cracked on with three boundaries. He punished South Africa whenever they put pace on the ball.

He did not quite make it to the end (he was brilliantly caught by the juggling Hendricks at long-off), but his innings – and partnership of 51 with Eoin Morgan – put the game beyond South Africa’s reach. This was Malan’s ninth score of more than 50 in 18 T20i innings – and in a game where no-one else made more than 30.

There was still time for some drama, with Sam Curran bowled when England needed three from five balls, but Morgan (26*) and Jordan calmly saw England home.

