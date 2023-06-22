adidas x Georges Wendell SS24 Makes Golf a Girls' Club

Golf is no longer just for the boys as adidas and Georges Wendell is teeing up a feminine take on its Spring/Summer 2024 collaboration.

Putting his signature, distinctive W cut front and center, the capsule collection features 15 different outfits and forty unique individual pieces, perfectly suited for hitting the green. Better yet, all items are signed with an autograph of Georges, demonstrating designer Pierre Kaczamerk's deep love for the sport. The cheeky campaign showcases pink speckled jerseys covered in dainty lace, adding a much-needed dose of fashion to the golf course. Meanwhile, branded socks are painted in the girlish hue, sitting alongside lovely black lace long-sleeved shirts and crisp white pleaded skirts.

Rounding out the collection are practical tops and breezy pants, joining sporty visors and gloves.

Take a look at adidas x Georges Wendell's SS24 collection in the gallery above.