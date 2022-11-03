All the adidas x Balenciaga Footwear Dropping Tomorrow

adidas and Balenciaga sent fans into a frenzy in May when it was announced that the two powerhouses would be joining forces. The result of this partnership? An offering of Balenciaga-fied adidas that are most certainly not for the timid.

Balenciaga brings its signature distressing to the Stan Smith, offered in black and classic white/green colorways. Though not as distressed as the brand's "destroyed" lace-up high-top, the collaborative silhouette is still pretty worn-in. Much more scuffed and scraped than a Golden Goose sneaker, for reference.

Balenciaga's incredible chunky Triple-S model gets rebranded as well, bearing adi's Three Stripes in blue and red options. As expected, Balenciaga's sock-like Speed Trainer joins the party with three tube stripes and embroidered branding.

Fans looking to shop the aforementioned styles can cop them all on the adidas CONFIRMED App tomorrow, November 3 alongside coordinating apparel. Balenciaga will also be releasing product via its web store on November 3 as well.

