adidas x Bad Bunny Goes Incognito With Response CL in Triple Black

Benito is going undercover with an enigmatic update to adidas Originals' Response CL.

Giving the silhouette a makeover in a "Triple Black" colorway, the sneaker pays homage to the classic 2000s design, reimagining the style through a modern lens. Looking to the concept of melting as inspiration waves of black leather are woven into the footwear's mesh layers, creating a fluid detail. Meanwhile, branding rests on the tongue, showcasing monochromatic adidas branding, while the familiar Three Stripes are outfitted in a true purple hue. The heels are adorned with Bad Bunny's iconic eye motif.

The all-black Response CL is just the latest in Bad Bunny and adidas' arsenal as "Yellow" and "Cream White" iterations were released in 2022. The "Triple Black" Response CL will be available in adidas CONFIRMED as well as brick and mortar stores and Bad Bunny's website on June 24 and is priced at $160 USD.

Take a first look in the gallery above.