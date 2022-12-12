Adidas Unveils "Al Hilm" Qatar World Cup Finals Ball

adidas has unveiled the official match ball for the semi-finals and final of the Qatar World Cup. Titled "Al Hilm," translating to "The Dream" in Arabic, the new match ball replaces the existing ball used in the tournament thus far named Al Rihla, which means "The Journey."

The technology and overall design remain relatively unchanged, with in-ball IMU sensors and "Connected Ball" tech continuing to assist match officials in making faster and more accurate decisions on the pitch. The ball's built-in sensors famously debunked Cristiano Ronaldo's "hair goal" in its 2-0 victory over Uruguay and have also helped support the semi-automated offside system in place over the course of the tournament.

Made using environmentally friendly water-based inks and glues, the Al Hilm ball is set in a textured gold base, red accents, and subtle triangular patterns inspired by the deserts surrounding Doha, the color of the World Cup trophy, and the patterns of the Qatar flag.

"Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together," said adidas Football GM Nick Craggs. "Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer."

The Al Hilm and Al Rihla soccer balls are now available on the adidas website.

 

