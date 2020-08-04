For a limited time, select Ultraboost 20 running shoes are 30% off at Adidas

Save 30% this pair of Adidas Ultraboost 20 shoes this week only.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Whether you’re using running as a means to spend some time outside or training for a race, you likely need some new shoes that can be easily broken in and withstand the countless of miles accumulated over time. Well, Adidas has a solution for you and for a limited time, also a discount.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Ultraboost 20 running shoes made their nationwide debut earlier this year, and they’re already beloved by fitness enthusiasts of all endurance levels. During this week-long sale at Adidas, you can save 30% off a pair when you enter the code BOOST30 at checkout.

Featuring 20% more more Boost in the midsole, the Ultraboost 20 runners promise support in the places you need it most thanks to stitched-in reinforcements strategically placed throughout the shoe. Furthermore, a soft elastane heel delivers a more satisfying stride with better energy cushioning returns.

Nearly 5,300 customers posted reviews of the Ultraboost 20 and 97% would recommend these sneakers to anyone on the hunt for their new favorite pair of runners.

One male reviewer said: “I'm a casual runner. I'm not into racing others, nor am I overly fussed on clicking faster times etc. I run because I enjoy it, it's a form of escapism for me. I run three or four 5Ks per week, I was previously in a pair of Ultraboost Uncaged and they were fantastic but I chose to go with the 20s and I couldn't be happier. They fit perfectly and feel ridiculously comfortable when running. You get what you pay for here, so if you're cool with the price tag then go ahead & grab a pair.”

A female runner raved: “Ultraboosts have always been my perfect workout shoe and my perfect running shoe. This new model is even better than past models. I love the new color ways! They're so beautiful and make the shoes able to be worn with a nice outfit while still keeping you looking polished. They are more firm in the front, so your foot doesn't move around (especially if you're doing side to side runs or trying to stop on a turn quickly). There is some new technology in these models that holds on to your ankle a lot better than past models have. It doesn't feel like a traditional 'sock' shoe - but it still has that same aesthetic and comfort to it. Your foot feels really snugly in the right place within the shoe. I cannot overstate how worth your money this purchase is.”

Story continues

We listed our favorite looks below, but you can find the entire inventory at Adidas. Save 30% today and grab a pair of Ultraboosts before the promotion expires.