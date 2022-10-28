Adidas Terrex Taps Japanese Label and wander for Outdoor Collaboration

and wander, the Japanese fashion label that has worked with brands like Salomon in the past, has now joined forces with adidas Terrex to release an outdoor-ready collection.

The range is comprised of both apparel and footwear, featuring a minimalist iteration of the Terrex Free Hiker 2. The sneaker, equipped with a BOOST midsole, is made using Parley Ocean Plastic as part of adidas' ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Highlights from the apparel lineup include the TERREX XPLORIC and wander COLD.RDY Down Jacket, which features COLD.RDY insulating material to ensure warmth. Both pieces, made partly with recycled materials, are complete with reflective branding on the jacket and detachable hood. The collection is rounded out with the TERREX Fleece Jacket and TERREX Pants, in addition to accessories such as merino wool hiking socks, a bucket hat and a hiking backpack.

and wander's co-founder Mihoko Mori shared in a press release, "Inspiration for the collection came from a short film produced in the 1970’s, which revolves around the theme of the relationship between humans and nature, the collection's concept and feeling evolved from there." Keita Ikeuchi added, "Not only does adidas TERREX possess the most innovative ideas and technology, but the people are so knowledgeable in their particular fields, they’ve accumulated an insurmountable amount of know-how as an organization and we wanted to combine this with our own experience and love for the outdoors."

Birgit Freundorfer, Senior Design Director of adidas Terrex, continued, "Since day one, we’ve been designing functional, forward-thinking outdoor product that helps people get out into the elements. It's a vision shared by Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori at and wander, who continue to establish themselves as one of the leading outdoor labels in the world. Functionality is always at the brand’s core but their creative vision to deliver reimagined garments for an easy hike is why we wanted to collaborate with them."

Take a look at the and wander x adidas Terrex collection above. The range will release on November 1 via adidas' Confirmed app and website.