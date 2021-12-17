Adidas Terrex Drops FW21 Snow Pack

adidas Terrex unveils its new Fall/Winter 2021 Snow Pack collection, specially designed for intense winter climates.

The release is comprised of the Terrex Myshelter Snow Jacket and the Terrex Resort 2L Insulated Bib Pant, the winter sports gear.

Driven by its commitment to sustainability, select high performance Terrex garments are made with recycled materials, crafted with eco-tech Primegreen and PrimaLoft Insulation x Parley Ocean Plastic.

The capsule's jacket comes in a comfortable oversized silhouette with a jacket-to-pant connection and adjustable hem for full coverage in whatever terrain or weather winter brings. The outerwear also boasts several inner compartments for storing other outdoor gear and accessories, not to mention an adjustable helmet-compatible hood.

The complementing Terrex Resort 2L Insulated Bib Pant is perfect for skiers and snowboarders, as the pant features an elastic snow gaiter to fit snow boots.

Priced at $250 and $345 USD respectively, the Terrex Myshelter Snow Jacket and Resort Insulated Bib Pant are available on adidas' online winter sports store.

See the campaign above and select styles from the adidas Terrex FW21 collection below.

adidas terrex fall/winter 2021 snow pants snow jackets parley for oceans





adidas terrex fall/winter 2021 snow pants snow jackets parley for oceans



