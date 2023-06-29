adidas Tastes the Rainbow With NMD S1

adidas is embracing its artsy side, painting the NMD S1 in a rainbow of colors.

Joining forces with Japanese label NEIGHBORHOOD, the shoe puts its best foot forward, featuring a sustainable upper comprised of 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic® and 50 percent recycled polyester. The "Cream White" silhouette serves as a blank canvas for a multitude of shades. The iconic Three Stripes arrive in a spring green, off-white and true red, joining hits of crimson along the tongue and collar. Meanwhile, the sculptural sole welcomes a translucent base welcomes bright blue TPU plugs liven up the gum rubber sole, which rests on condensed milk-colored spikes.

The latest NMD S1 is scheduled to launch at 3 a.m. EST via adidas and select retailers at a price of $200 USD on July 1.