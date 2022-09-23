This adidas and Stella McCartney Tracksuit Can Be Reused and Recycled

Continuing their partnership, Stella McCartney and adidas have announced the forthcoming release of an all-new tracksuit, designed to demonstrate the "potential of circular garment production," according to the press release.

Developed in partnership with the New Cotton Project, an EU consortium dedicated to reducing textile waste, the tracksuit is part of adidas' "Made to Be Remade" collection, allowing wearers to return garments once they're worn down and turn them into something new. Consumers can scan the garment's QR code on the adidas app, before sending it back to Infinited Fiber Company’s recycling stream where it can be broken down to be reused.

Based on research carried out by the consortium, it's estimated that just under 1% of all textiles worldwide are recycled into something new and as a result, textile waste remains one of sustainable fashion's biggest barriers. Over three years, the consortium has collected and sorted a host of post-consumer end-of-life textiles which has been regenerated into a man-made fiber and gets turned into a yarn to aid garment production. The new unisex tracksuit, made using a blend of 60% viscose and 40% organic cotton, boasts an oversized silhouette in a soft material with a subtle grey and black color palette.

"Sport is about always evolving the approach, and material innovation is no different," says Stella McCartney of the collaboration. "More than ever, we are being challenged to find new solutions to deliver the potential for circular fashion, so it's been hugely exciting to collaborate with like-minded thinkers in the fashion landscape to help not only us, but the industry invent, innovate and consciously design. We are truly proud to have produced a garment that provides an end of life of existence, whilst also staying true to adidas by Stella McCartney's signature style - for next generation activists."

The adidas by Stella McCartney Sportswear Tracksuit will be available for purchase from October 6 on the brand's website and app.