Adidas becomes first activewear brand to debut period-proof apparel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vinciane Ngomsi
·Yahoo Sports Contributor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adidas is making it easier to prevent leakage during your menstrual cycle. (Photo by Adidas)
Adidas is making it easier to prevent leakage during your menstrual cycle. (Photo by Adidas)

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Over 900 million in the world experience a menstrual cycle, so why isn't there decent fitness apparel to help protect them from possible leakage? With its latest innovation, Adidas is working to erase the stigma behind discussing something so many encounter, and they teamed up with an influential athlete to help launch the product.

"I am someone who menstruates, so this is a very personal campaign to my heart," Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon said to Yahoo Sports about working alongside Adidas for the Stay in Play campaign. "I am a professional athlete, so I play sports and menstruate once a month. I have actually been menstruating when I won a gold medal in the world championships so it’s something very close to my heart that I deal with on a monthly basis."

Clarendon made history when she became the first WNBA player to openly identify as transgender and non-binary. For the 30-year-old, it made complete sense to work alongside Three Stripes as the face of this extremely important initiative.

A product two years in the making, Adidas debuted the TechFit Period Proof collection on June 15. The first two products, tights ($65) and bike shorts ($45), boast a three-layer pad that wicks away and absorbs the rest. Finally, a bonding frame holds each layer together and keeps the tights in place, ensuring protection no matter the workout.

To support their reasoning behind the campaign, Adidas released a study that found one in four people worldwide who menstruate during adolescence will stop playing sports because they’re afraid of period leakage. For Clarendon, she hopes this is the start of erasing the fear within teenage athletes and replacing it with confidence.

"It’s hard enough to show up and play sports and deal with the competitiveness and the excitement and not be worried about ‘am I leaking?’ or 'am I bleeding?’ and the stress and weight of it. Having a tight that you can put on and just know I am good and protected and I can just focus on the game, the community, the fun and the sport, is everything. Because, at the end of the day, when you are performing, you don’t want anything to be distracting you."

The TechFit Period Proof collection is just a part of the brand’s mission to keep more women and girls in sport with more inclusive product offerings. Earlier this month, Adidas also launched an 18-piece modest swimwear collection that includes a waterproof hijab. 

You can shop both the TechFit Period Proof and full-cover swimwear collection at adidas.com. We linked both products of the former capsule below.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7

    Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7.

  • Hawks superstar Trae Young scores 48 points in upset Game 1 win over Bucks

    Trae Young treated Fiserv Forum like his own personal playground.

  • Islanders drenched in beer can shower after Game 6: 'Building smelled like cigarettes'

    Islanders fans certainly have an odd way of showing love to their team, after forcing the semifinal against the Lightning to a seventh game.

  • Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

    Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1.

  • Lightning star Nikita Kucherov leaves Game 6 in 1st period, did not return

    The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning have an abundance of riches, but it would be a crushing blow if Nikita Kucherov is seriously injured.

  • Jalen Suggs would take playmaking load off Fred VanVleet

    NBA draft prospect Jalen Suggs is more of a natural playmaker than Fred VanVleet and if the Raptors took him with the No. 4 pick, VanVleet could be given the freedom to score more off the wing.

  • 4 ways Blue Jays can configure their lineup with George Springer back

    George Springer’s long-awaited return to the Blue Jays gives Charlie Montoyo a number of options for setting his daily batting order.

  • Euro 2020: The bracket and schedule are set for the knockout rounds

    The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. explains why he's skipping Home Run Derby

    Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemed like a lock for this year's Home Run Derby, but he's decided to sit out of the event. Here's why.

  • Report: Celtics to hire Nets assistant Ime Udoka as next head coach

    The Celtics have found their new skipper.

  • Too many guards a good problem for the Raptors after draft lottery

    With the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, there's a strong chance the Raptors will take either Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs.

  • Another embarrassing Euro 2020 own goal: Keeper slaps ball into own net

    Slovakia's Martin Dubravka solved Spain's scoring woes by slapping a looping rebound into his own goal.

  • Danish officials say Delta variant reported during Euro 2020

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant. Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that about 4,000 people sat near those who tested positive. All those who attended the three Euro 2020 games in Copenhagen had to provide valid document

  • Busquets proves key as Spain gets back on track at Euro 2020

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — After helping Spain avoid elimination at the European Championship, Sergio Busquets had to pause for a moment while talking about his time away from the squad because of the coronavirus. The Spain captain teared up recalling the doubts that went through his mind after being told he had to go into isolation only days before the tournament was to begin. “I’m emotional because I had to go through some difficult times,” Busquets said. “I had to stay at home for 10 days, not kno

  • The Latest: Danish officials find virus among soccer fans

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 in Copenhagen to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant. The Danish health minister says about 4,000 people sat near those who have tested positive. Denmark has reported 247 cases of the variant since April 2. All those attending the final E

  • Mike Mason aiming big in high jump title defence at Canadian Olympic trials

    Mike Mason has often shied away from sizing up the high jump competition ahead of major championships, but two weeks ago he watched online as five men reached or surpassed 2.30 metres in Florence, Italy. Russia's Ilya Ivanyuk, the 2019 world bronze medallist, cleared 2.33 on his first attempt to win for the second time in as many Diamond League meets this season. Two others needed more jumps to match while another pair cleared 2.30, tying Mason's season best. Learning how other athletes are perf

  • As pandemic restrictions lift, Montreal comes alive for Habs' improbable playoff run

    After a long winter, much of it spent under strict public health rules, Montreal is in transformation: flowers are blooming, restaurants and bars are open again, and small gatherings are permitted. And the Canadiens — in the midst of a playoff run not seen in decades — are at the centre of it all. But the team's success this time around has taken on greater meaning, as the city emerges from the dark days of the pandemic. Kristina Millett, who has been cheering for the Habs (despite protests from

  • Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth and the San Diego Padres, who hit three solo homers off Trevor Bauer, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Wednesday night for their first three-game sweep of the NL West rivals in eight seasons. The game ended in front of a sellout crowd of 43,961 when pinch-hitter Albert Pujols lined out to third baseman Manny Machado, who doubled Will Smith off second. That earned Mark Melancon his 23rd save, most in the

  • Yahoo Sports exclusive: Dossier reveals extent of NCAA allegations against Arizona State football

    In totality, the breadth of the evidence and potential investigative leads given to the NCAA will provide significant building blocks for a case against ASU.

  • The Atlanta Hawks aren't scared of anyone

    The Atlanta Hawks will run out of talent before they run out of nerve. They don’t scare — and the longer the games go, they scare you.