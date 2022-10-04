adidas Skateboarding Drops Capsule With Pro Skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos

Celebrated professional skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos and adidas Skateboarding join forces on an apparel and footwear collection set to release later this month. Labeled NORA by Nora Vasconcellos, the capsule centers around a new footwear silhouette that combines Steffi Graf, Nastase and other classic adidas models. The sneaker itself features a dual-layer toe cap design for added durability and a supportive cup sole for extended board feel.

As for the apparel, the offering carries a similar vintage aesthetic with select items crafted from recycled polyester. Vasconcellos spoke on the partnership in a press release.

I’m so proud and excited to share my new silhouette with the world. It has been an unreal experience working with adidas to make my dream come true. I originally looked into adidas’ tennis classics to find an aesthetic that I would have found in my mom’s closet back in the ‘90s, which was my biggest inspiration for the pack. Designing the pieces has been an incredible and in-depth process filled with excitement and gratitude. I hope this collection inspires everyone to pursue the things they may think are unattainable. Having my own shoe was so beyond my wildest dreams.

The NORA by Nora Vasconcellos sneaker is available now via adidas for $80 USD with apparel releasing October 18.