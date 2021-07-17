Adidas shoes are majorly marked down at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

Shop tons of top-rated Adidas shoes at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is back with a bang and right now, if you’re a Nordstrom Influencer, you can already shop your favorites from your wishlist. One top brand that's heavily discounting its products is Adidas, and you can grab Adidas shoes for men, women and kids at new markdowns.

Nordstrom credit card holders can currently shop the sale, but on Wednesday, July 28, all these discounts are made available to the general public. Can’t wait? Through Tuesday, July 27, you can sign up for a Nordstrom credit card and get a $60 Note (similar to a gift card) when you qualify, so start adding your favorite Adidas shoes to your wishlist.

These top-rated sneakers are super comfy.

One top pick is the Adidas Swift Run X sneaker, down from $85 to $56.90, saving you $28.10. This style has a 4.4-star rating from more than 570 Nordstrom shoppers, with many praising its comfortable fit and pinstripe design. It’s also available in both black and white, so you can choose the pair that best matches your wardrobe.

Looking for some men’s shoes instead? Consider the Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen running shoe, now on sale for just $84.90, grabbing you $45.10 in savings. This pair has a 4.6-star rating from Nordstrom buyers for its snug, comfy fit. One recent customer even said these shoes were like “walking on pillows."

Keep on scrolling for more great Adidas shoes on sale—you might find the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

The best Adidas shoes from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

There's Adidas shoes for everyone—kids included!

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Get heavily discounted Adidas shoes now