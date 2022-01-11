Adidas Releases Lovey-Dovey UltraBOOST

Joining a pink and red Air Jordan 1 and a lace-trimmed Nike Dunk Low, adidas is releasing a Valentine's Day-themed UltraBOOST.

The sneaker comes with a black and gray Primeknit upper with classic red hearts woven throughout. Additional hits of red land on the shoe's lateral heel branding and insole. Sleek black covers the lacing system, heel cap, lining and BOOST midsole, while light blue and pink pop on the shoe's tongue tag.

Look out for the adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA "Valentine's Day" to release some time in February with a $190 USD price tag. In other footwear news, take a look at the upcoming women's Nike Dunk Low "Tropical."