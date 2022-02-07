Adidas to Re-Release the YEEZY BOOST 700 "Wave Runner" Once Again

Introduced back in 2017, the cult favorite adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 "Wave Runner" is set to return.

The classic silhouette is enveloped in a mesh upper paired with suede and leather overlays. Featured predominantly in a color palette of "Solid Gray," "Chalk White" and "Core Black," the sneaker also boasts accents of forest green and turquoise on the toe boxes. Meanwhile, luminescent neon green makes an appearance on the laces. The sculpted white midsoles with orange oval-shaped markings and black rubber outsoles round off the pair.

The YEEZY BOOST 700 "Wave Runner" is scheduled to drop sometime this March on adidas, retailing for $300 USD.