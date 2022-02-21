The Adidas Presidents' Day sale is ON, and it's sitewide — our picks, starting at $18

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Today is the perfect day to replenish your athleisure wardrobe. (Photo: Adidas)

One thing about Adidas, you can always count on them to throw an incredible savings event. For Presidents' Day, Three Stripes is offering amazing price drops site-wide, on thousands of full-price and sale items. To win these deals all you need to do is enter the code SCORE at checkout, then sit back and enjoy 30 percent off.

If you're not already a member of the Adidas Creators Club, right now is a great time to sign up. It's free to join, and the benefits are great. You'll get immediate access to free shipping, hype drops and select discounts. You'll also instantly earn 50 points, and another 50 for just completing your profile.

We combed through the sale and pulled up our favorites picks, which have also earned raves from customers worldwide. But these selections are just the tip of the iceberg. Go ahead and check out the massive inventory at Adidas, all on sale for President's Day. But shop fast. This promo ends on February 22.

This tee is perfect for layering up during those morning exercise sessions. (Photo: Adidas)

This top is made from Adidas' special moisture-wicking Aeroready fabric and features reflective details that shine in low light, which is super useful if you run or walk at night. Available in both black and white, it comes in sizes XS to XL. "Comfortable, dri-fit and the perfect fit for any activity," wrote one satisfied customer.

$28 $40 at Adidas

Lots to love about this top. Our favorite feature? How effortlessly oversized it is. (Photo: Adidas)

Perfect for lounging, this tee still doesn't feel schlumpy thanks to its high-quality cotton and cool color. "It's everything you need in a t-shirt... over size, comfortable and cute," says one of many fans.

$18 $25 at Adidas

The perfect pair of tights for both easy walks as well as high-intensity training. (Photo: Adidas)

Looking for a high-waisted, full-coverage legging? Then this is one you'll love. All five colors of these pants are on sale (black, lavender, deep purple, grey, teal). At this price, it makes absolute sense to stock up. "Ended up buying 3 pairs because they’re that amazing. Favorite go-to leggings," raved one fan.

$26 $35 at Adidas

Find this crewneck in two fun colors--pink and "magic grey." (Photo: Adidas)

Ideal for everyday wear, this sweatshirt is versatile enough for walking the dog or attending a game. "The length and fit are just perfect," said one reviewer. "The fabric is so nice and soft, very high-quality material. Very stylish piece with really nice subtle details."

$46 $65 at Adidas

Oversized but not overwhelming. We love to see it. (Photo: Adidas)

The cozy fleece of this hoodie wraps you in comfort on the chilliest days. A huge front pocket provides ease of access to valuables whether you are running errands or just running. Available in four fun colors (black, grey, pink, cream).

$56 $80 at Adidas

You know what that oversized sweater needs? An equally oversized pair of pants! (Photo: Adidas)

These pants are loose-fit but manage to look tailored instead of sloppy. They work for all types of bodies and are available in sizes XS to XL.

"The best (warm) pair of sweatpants I've ever owned," says one shopper. "Heavyweight, BCI cotton, fit that's nipped in the waist but baggy in the legs (very of the moment). Couldn't be better."

$32 $45 at Adidas

Looking for run-specific tights? Behold the best option. (Photo: Adidas)

The high-rise, no-slip waistband on these workout tights features an internal drawcord for personalized fit. Plus, Adidas' Aeroready fabric manages your body's moisture to keep you dry. "Love these leggings and the color," said one satisfied customer. "Wore them to a CrossFit class and they were comfortable and stayed put! True to size."

$41 $59 at Adidas

Thicker than a sweater, less cumbersome than a coat. (Photo: Adidas)

The color is enough of a sell for us, but there are plenty of other features to make this a standout, like the flattering funnel-neck. Side zippers mean you can adjust the fit for your comfort. "Great material and very comfortable. True to size, the zips at the side are great," said one shopper.

$60 $85 at Adidas

Ideal for everyday wear, but we promise they won't go out of style. (Photo: Adidas)

Stretchy knit upper and energy-returning Boost technology bring comfort and ease to your body. "Pictures don't do them justice, I'm obsessed! My new favorite pair of sneakers!" wrote a five-star fan.

$98 $140 at Adidas

Store everything. We mean it! (Photo: Adidas)

Pockets galore and ample space for everything — what's not to love about this bum bag? You can either cinch the strap around your waist or sling it over the shoulder. Wrote one customer: "Soft and light materials. It has zipper pocket for money, cardholders, and two separate compartments for other items. Good size for traveling. And I can put my iPhone and Airpod Pro in the front pocket."

$56 $80 at Adidas

This is big! Ultraboost sneakers never go on sale. (Photo: Adidas)

Adidas' signature running shoes are on sale! The Ultraboost 21 sneakers are truly exceptional. They feature six percent more Boost to make all of your steps burst with energy, and they're beloved by nurses and other healthcare workers, who are on their feet all day. "Feel like walking on clouds! These are the best running shoes I have ever owned," wrote a satisfied shopper.

$126 $180 at Adidas

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

