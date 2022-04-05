Adidas and Pharrell Launch Humanrace Premium Basics Collection

adidas and Pharrell Williams are a match made in fashion heaven as the musician undoubtedly has his own sense of clout-worthy style.

Following the brand’s winter collaboration with the artist, adidas and Pharrell are back with a Humanrace Premium Basics collection. Inspired by the legendary musician’s skincare line, the unisex range of garments features the company’s moniker printed on the clothing’s fabric, which is crafted from adidas’ highest quality 100% organic French terry cotton.

The genderless apparel is comprised of leisurewear essentials from crewneck sweatshirts, sweatpants, cozy hoodies, T-shirts and shorts. Using adidas’ gender-neutral Unite Fit system, the inclusive collection ranges in sizes from 3XS to 2XL and arrives in a myriad of colors, such as “Bold Gold,” “Hazy Emerald,” “Golden Beige,” as well as brown, light grey, heather, black and off-white.

Take a look at adidas and Pharrell Williams Humanrace Premium Basics Collection in the gallery above and shop the latest launch on adidas’ online store.