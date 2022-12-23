Adidas Pauses Balenciaga Collaboration Launches "Until Further Notice"

adidas seems to be cutting ties with more than one brand this year. After ousting Ye's YEEZY brand from its group of partners, the sportswear giant is now "re-evaluating" its relationship with Balenciaga.

The news comes after the Parisian label was embroiled in controversy due to a holiday campaign featuring children holding plush toys dressed in BDSM gear. The luxury house responded by issuing apologies and statements, while saying it would no longer be suing the production company behind the problematic visuals.

In a series of screenshots shared by Sneaker Freaker, adidas states in a number of customer service emails that it is in the process of "re-evaluat[ing] our partnership with Balenciaga" and that it has "pause[d] all product launches until further notice." Meanwhile, Balenciaga's website shows a different response when customers try to purchase an item from the collaboration -- that they are "delayed in shipment" and that the "previous tracking number" should be ignored.

Peep the screenshots below and stay tuned as we wait for an official statement from adidas.

