The members-only summer sale at Adidas offers 30% off leggings, tops, shorts and more

Vinciane Ngomsi
·Yahoo Sports Contributor
Updated ·4 min read
Purple shorts, floral dress, black tights.
Adidas' biggest sale of the year is finally here. (Photo: Adidas)

One thing about Adidas, you can always count on them to throw an incredible savings event. From now until July 6, Three Stripes is slashing the prices off thousands of full price and sale items sitewide for adiClub members only. To capitalize on the 30% discount, simply enter code CELEBRATE at checkout to apply the discount.

If you're not already a member of the adiClub, now is the perfect moment to sign up. Not only is it free to join, but the benefits are well worth it: Immediate access to free shipping, hype drops and select discounts to name a few. You'll also instantly earn 50 points and another 50 for completing your profile.

Ahead you'll find a number of our favorites, but you can shop the entire collection at Adidas. Scroll on to get started and snag your favorites before the promotion ends on July 6.

Own The Run Tank

Black tank top with Adidas logo in white on bottom right
This top is a favorite with Adidas shoppers. (Photo: Adidas)

The Own The Run Tank is made with soft, breathable material that moves comfortably with your body no matter the exercise. Signature AEROREADY technology absorbs moisture, keeping you cool and dry.

"I wear this to the gym and when I go running. Very comfortable and breathable," wrote a satisfied customer.

$15 $35 at Adidas

Formation Sculpt Tights

Space grey leggings
The unique band keeps everything in place while providing light compression. (Photo: Adidas)

The Formation Sculpt Tights are designed to follows your natural movement for a better fit and greater comfort during training. If minor compression isn't your thing, consider going one size up.

"Just buy it, you won’t regret it!!! I wish I could buy a few more pairs!" wrote an excited fan.

$56 $80 at Adidas

Yoga Studio Pocket Short Tights

Blue yoga shorts
Made for yoga, but works for most other activities. (Photo: Adidas)

Made with buttery-soft fabric, these shorts scream comfort. A high-rise waist allows for bend and stretch with no distractions while a bonded waistband promises a smooth look and feel.

Said a fan: "It was love at first sight. Perfect fit and comfort. I wear it for yoga, core stability and jogging. I’m 48 so a naked belly isn’t in my comfort zone anymore but with the high waist and the matching low top there’s a perfect dash of belly. My chest always gets sunburned but this top covers my sensitive spot. A perfect design for my needs and so beautiful!"

$34 $60 at Adidas

Adicolor Classics Big Trefoil Tee Dress

Wear as a cover up or during your morning errands. (Photo: Adidas)

This oversized dress comes in sizes 2XS to XL and features a large logo print design on the back and unbelievable coverage.

"So comfy and the colour is amazing. I can't wait to wear this on holidays and style it to dress it up or down," wrote an Adidas shopper.

$32 $45 at Adidas

Summer Tee

White tee with Adidas logo on right hand side.
An appropriate tee, given the season. (Photo: Adidas)

For a simple tee, this has so much personality. You can dress is up or down and the cut outs in the back help with ventilation.

"So cute and fresh to workout and looks so cool, the material is nice," a reviewer wrote.

$20 $35 at Adidas

Originals Tee Dress

Pink floral dress
Floral and fun for all your summer soirees, (Photo: Adidas)

Inspired by Down Syndrome model Ellie Goldstein, the dress boasts a blooming floral motif that we adore. Unique lettering symbolizes forward motion and Ellie's impact in the modeling community. Not to mention, it has pockets!

"I love the design of this dress, the relaxed style and v neckline! The color is super too!" raved a shopper.

$39 $55 at Adidas

Sportswear Future Icons Tee

Oversized purple shirt
Slightly boxy but also cropped, this tee is a winner. (Photo: Adidas)

Three stripes on the back give this top personality, while the color is so unique and fun. Pair it with matching shorts or with your favorite Adidas tights.

A five-star fan wrote: "The fit is great and the quality is amazing! It’s a very unique take on a classic tee!"

$25 $35 at Adidas

Streetball Shorts

Purple shorts with Adidas logo and script in large white letters
The loose shapes allows you to walk with ease. (Photo: Adidas)

Available in sizes 2XS to XL, we love these shorts because they pair well with sneakers, sandals and allow for comfort without compromising style,

"It's very comfortable and very nice for summer. Perfect for a rest day from the gym," wrote a satisfied customer.

$28 $40 at Adidas

