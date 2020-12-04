Adidas launches maternity range that ‘stretches and grows with the body’

The new range was made in collaboration with expectant mothers (Adidas)

Adidas has launched its first maternity activewear collection.

Created in collaboration with women at different stages of pregnancy, the new range is designed to stretch and grow with the body.

Comfort and support are the aim of the collection, alongside making sport accessible for all, regardless of your body shape or size.

Comprised of nine pieces, the performance top and tights are made from lightweight, high-stretch fabric around the stomach and chest areas that expands as the body grows, so that the garments can be worn throughout pregnancy and into the postpartum period.

The 7/8 maternity tight has a tailored waistband with lighter fabric to minimise pressure on the stomach and can be pulled all the way up to cover the entire belly or pulled down for a more relaxed fit.

And the maternity tank is made from a high-stretch fabric that hugs the body without squeezing for support. An A-line cut provides full coverage with a longer front panel.

The collection uses Adidas’ signature AEROREADY moisture management technology to keep expectant parents cool and dry during a period of increased body temperature.

As part of Adidas’ commitment to ending plastic waste, the garments have been created using PRIMEGREEN, a selection of recycled materials.

Aimee Arana, general manager, Adidas Global Training said: “We understand that movement can have profoundly positive effects on our personal wellbeing and truly believe that sport is for everyone, with this collection marking another step in making our offering as inclusive as possible.

“With the body experiencing daily change throughout the journey of motherhood, it was paramount we worked closely with a community of expecting women to understand exactly what they need from their activewear, through each trimester and postpartum."

Ariana described the insights gleaned as “invaluable”, adding that they resulted in a collection of pieces that places support and comfort at the forefront.

“Made with our signature performance fabrics, each garment has been designed to work flawlessly through every move, from Pilates to strength training and dance,” she added.

Prices start from £20 and are available for purchase from 4 December at adidas.co.uk/maternity.

