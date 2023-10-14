Adidas, Ivy Park have released the final installment of their collaboration. What to know

On Oct. 6, Beyoncé's brand Ivy Park and Adidas unveiled their final collaboration, Ivy Park NOIR.

Ivy Park NOIR celebrates the human form through black silhouettes that embody power, freedom, and individuality.

During the end of her record-breaking Renaissance tour, Beyoncé gave her fans a sneak peek of her latest collection, then shared on Instagram of the release, showcasing some of the new styles on stage in a photo of herself.

"Felt great to design and wear the final IVY PARK drop (with adidas👀💃🏾🕺🏾🪩) on the final show of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. The Blackout. IVY PARK NOIR dropping October 12," the caption reads.

Adidas and Ivy Park have created a new range that exudes confidence. The Ivy Park NOIR collection features a black color palette that intentionally draws focus to fabric, fit, and texture. Through sensual material play, the collection cultivates enduring elegance. The press release said this collaboration is the culmination of the two brands' work, combining Adidas' athletic and functional excellence with Ivy Park's signature emphasis on shape and trend-defying creative vision.

The entire collection consists of black-colored clothing items, ranging from chic leotard bodysuits and oversized motorcycle jackets to beanies and bucket hats. This collection is not just limited to gym wear, as Ivy Park's signature fashion-forward style is evident throughout. Nonetheless, there are also some workout clothes included in the collection.

Much of the clothing line is more suitable for streetwear than workout wear, but the pieces are versatile and can be worn anywhere for years to come.

The Ivy Park brand is known for its inclusivity, and the range of clothing offered under the brand name is no exception. The latest range, Ivy Park NOIR, is designed to cater to people of all sizes and budgets, with sizing options ranging from XXS to 3XL and prices starting at $35 and going up to $350.

Starting Oct. 12, the Ivy Park NOIR collection will be available in select Adidas stores, online at adidas.com/ivypark, and in select partner stores worldwide.

More about Beyoncé Ivy Park

Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in partnership with Topshop in 2016, and later collaborated with Adidas in 2018. The brand has released various collections over the years, including rodeo-themed, campus-themed, and campaigns with celebrities such as Ava, Deacon Phillippe and Ice Spice. These collaborations sold out in minutes.

What's new with Beyoncé

Beyoncé also announced that a film based on her highly acclaimed Renaissance World Tour, which wrapped up on Oct. 1st, will be released on Dec. 1st in theaters.

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" will showcase Beyoncé's tour stops from May to October. In addition to concert footage, the film will include portions of the visual album for Beyoncé's latest album "Renaissance" and a documentary-style account of the album and tour's creation.

How to get tickets for the Beyoncé movie

Purchasing information is available on beyoncefilm.com and through official sellers AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Fandango.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ivy Park Noir: Adidas, Beyoncé announce final clothing line collab