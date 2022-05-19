Leaky Gucci and Adidas 'sun umbrella' sparks China outcry

Annabelle Liang - Business reporter
·2 min read

A parasol set to be sold in China by top western brands Gucci and Adidas for 11,100 yuan (£1,329) is causing an outcry for not keeping out the rain.

Criticism of the item the firms call a "sun umbrella" has gone viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

It comes as Gucci's website says it is "not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use".

The parasol is part of a joint collection that is being promoted online ahead of its release next month.

A hashtag on Weibo which translates to "the collaboration umbrella being sold for 11,100 yuan is not waterproof," has so far had more than 140 million views.

One user called the parasol "a very big but useless fashion statement".

"As long as I'm poor, they won't be able to trick me into paying for this," another user said.

Others understood why the product may still be appealing.

"Those who are willing to pay use luxury goods to show what they are worth," a user wrote. "They don't care about practicality."

The parasol is set to be released on 7 June as part of a new collection by luxury brand Gucci and sportswear giant Adidas.

Gucci and Adidas did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

However, a Gucci spokesperson told Beijing-based magazine Caijing that the product was "not recommended for use as an everyday umbrella".

They added that it had "good collector's value and is suitable for use as a daily accessory".

China is a key market for leading luxury brands.

Last year, sales of luxury goods rose by 36% in the world's second largest economy, according to consultancy Bain & Company.

Bain also predicted that China will become the biggest luxury goods market within the next three years.

