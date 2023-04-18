Adidas Debuts Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sambas for Disney's 100th Anniversary

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, joining forces with adidas to launch two Sambas inspired by its most iconic characters -- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The two collaborative shoes are made out of vegan materials, with the Mickey iteration arriving with a minimalist white leather upper. The mouse's hand creates half a heart shape at the heel, while his face appears on the tongue alongside adidas' logo. The simple design is complete with Samba branding on the sides.

The Minnie design maintains a similar minimalist aesthetic, dressed in an all-white leather upper. Hits of pinkish-red peep through the Three Stripes on the sides, with the color additionally seen on the tongue. Minnie's hand also makes half a heart shape, making the two shoes create a full heart when placed side by side.

Take a closer look via the gallery above. The Disney x adidas Samba Vegan "Mickey and Minnie Mouse" will launch on April 27 at adidas' stores with a price tag of $100 USD for a pair.