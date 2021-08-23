Adidas is slashing 33% off sitewide on shoes, apparel and accessories in an exclusive sale for their Creators Club members
One thing about Adidas, you can always count on them to throw an incredible savings event. Over the next week, Three Stripes is slashing the prices off thousands of full price and sale items sitewide for their Creators Club members. To capitalize, simply enter ALLACCESS at checkout to apply the discount.
If you're not already a member of the Creators Club, right now is as good as any chance to sign up. Not only is it free to join, but the benefits are well worth it. Immediate access to free shipping, hype drops and select discounts are some of the advantages. You'll also instantly earn 50 points, and another 50 for completing your profile.
We browed each section and selected our favorite women's products that have earned the endorsement of customers. Scroll on to see 10 bestsellers and snag any favorites before the promotion ends on August 29.
Ozelia Shoes
"I was not sure what to expect; however, these shoes are quite comfortable, lightweight, and are a perfect fit. If you are looking for a pair of shoes to run around in and lots of walking, these will not disappoint."
NMD_R1 Shoes
"Pictures don't do them justice, I'm obsessed! My new favorite pair of sneakers!"
Training HEAT.RDY Mesh Tee
"Perfect all round, lightweight and great quality as always with Adidas."
Adidas x Zoe Saldana AEROREADY Tee
"Great buy, I'll have to get other colors. Very stylish too!"
Hyperglam High-Rise Long Tights
"Love it! I want it in every color. It is super comfortable. The material is super soft and nice. The quality is good."
Training Aeroknit 7/8 High-Rise Tights
"Can't recommend these enough, ideal for running, training or just lounging around."
Mid Waist Letter Short Tights
"I bought these primarily for my workouts but these are casual and comfortable enough for everyday wear as well. They fit nicely and are fairly high waisted — I love them! They also have enough room to size down if you prefer a tighter fit to your shorts but I found my usual size to be just the right fit."
Adidas Sportswear Future Icons Logo Graphic Bomber Jacket
"This bomber jacket is comfortable, love the color and its waist length is true to size. I love it."
Brand Love Repeat Logo Half-Zip Windbreaker
"It’s literally so perfect. I’m not even kidding. Man. So great. Perfect."
Adidas by Stella McCartney Bum Bag
"Soft and light materials, it has zipper pocket money and card holders, 2 separate compartments for other items. Good size for traveling. And I can put my iPhone and Airpod Pro at the front pocket."