Adidas Confirms YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Oreo" Re-Release Date

adidas' YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Oreo” is set to see a re-launch this month. The colorway made its debut back in 2016 and has been deemed as one of the silhouette's most popular iterations.

The Primeknit upper arrives in a sleek "Core Black" hue, which is accentuated with a "Core White" side stripe featuring "SPLY-350" in black. Providing a tonal look are the black lacing system and sockliner. The BOOST-equipped sole unit encased in translucent rubber rounds off the footwear style.

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Oreo” retails for $220 USD and will re-release on March 12 on adidas' website.