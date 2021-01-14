Don't miss the Adidas Canada End of Season Sale: Save up to 50% off these most-wanted styles
Quality activewear is a must if you’re looking to improve your health and fitness, but it often comes with a steep price tag. Luckily, winter sales are in full swing and Adidas Canada is getting the party started with access to some of their best deals of the year on both workout gear and athleisure alike.
Right now the sporty streetwear brand is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off on select styles as part of their massive End of Season Sale, which includes thousands of must-have items for men, women and kids on sale.
It’s the perfect opportunity to give your wardrobe a refresh, particularly if you’re looking to kick start a new fitness routine for 2021.
On now through Jan. 20, you can shop all the apparel, footwear, accessories and sports equipment you could hope for, but only while sizes are still in stock. Browse through some of our top sale picks below, and get a head start on your end of season haul.
Essentials Linear Tights
Crafted with a sporty edge, these leggings are designed for comfort whether you’re on or off the field.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $28 (originally $48)
Designed 2 Move Heather Tee
Winter is no excuse to stop moving, and this breathable and lightweight tee is just the thing to help you push through your next workout.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $27 (originally $45)
Stan Smith Shoes
A timeless unisex classic beloved by everyone from Meghan Markle to Justin Timberlake, this deal is too good to pass up.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $66 (originally $110)
Essentials Windbreaker
This zip-up jacket is made entirely from recycled materials, and is an ideal pick for layering over your everyday wear.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $76 (originally $90)
Essentials Linear Pullover Hoodie
Snuggle up against the chilly weather in this plush fleece pullover, which features a simplified yet bold chest logo.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $39 (originally $65)
NMD_R1 Shoes
Superior cushioning and a sock-like fit bring the comfort factor to this pair of streetwear-inspired kicks.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $119 (originally $170)
Recycled Rib Beanie
Made from 100% recycled fabric, this knit beanie adds the finishing touch to all of your cold weather looks.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $15 (originally $30)
Z.N.E. Aeroready Pants
Moisture-wicking AEROREADY fabric keeps you feeling fresh as you move throughout the day, no matter what activities you have in store.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $78 (originally $130)
Essentials 3-Stripe Joggers
Sweats aren’t going anywhere any time soon, so make the most of comfortable apparel with these iconic three-stripe joggers.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $42 (originally $70)
Mesh Graphic Boxer Briefs 2 Pairs
Start your day with the basics, including this set of two boxer briefs that offer a smooth, seamless fit.
SHOP IT: Adidas, $19 (originally $38)
