Adidas' 2020 Pride collection includes a rainbow iteration of the popular NMD R1 sneaker

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Usually packed with star-studded parades with millions nationwide celebrating, this year’s Pride festivities will look substantially smaller as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped brands from unveiling their own Pride packages, and Adidas’ capsule collection features rainbow iterations of two of their highest-selling sneakers.

Over the course of the month, Three Stripes will be dropping various Pride-themed clothing and footwear, with the first drop already available online and the second release scheduled for June 15.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In accordance with celebrations, Adidas is also pledging $250,000 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Adidas has quite the assortment of clothing, sneakers and accessories. We’ve listed the bestselling looks below with feedback from satisfied customers. Regardless of how you plan on commemorating, you’ll look your best doing so.

“It's rare that the trans community gets included in pride merchandise. Just got these in the mail and couldn't be happier! Not only do they sport trans pride colors, they also look fresh!”

“Great looking Ultra Boost. Looks great with everything. Love the shoe.”

“I love NMDs and so glad they’re a part of this year’s pride pack. Lots of details: Reflective accents with Love Unites printed. Love Unites printed on shoelaces and the lace ends have rainbow stripes. Heel pull is rainbow and also says love unites. I definitely recommend. Grab the socks as well. I went with the women’s socks this year and they’re a lot thinner than the men’s from last year.”

Story continues

“Very nice quality. Colors are vivid. Not flexible material. Would recommend ordering normal size or size up.”

“Love this top, it's cute and is perfect for pride. It's simple but really tells a story!”

“A lot of athletic crew socks run long. These are a nice length. Comfortable and the color is fun for summer.”



