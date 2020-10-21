Adhir Ranjan slams 'Motor mouth' Mamata for 'unholy alliance' with Gurung's Gorkha Janmukti Morcha

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 22 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party for the "unholy alliance" with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung.

Taking to Twitter, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said that this was a "desperate bid" on TMC's behalf to restore the lost ground in North Bengal.

"In a desperate bid to restore the lost ground in North Bengal Mamata Banerjee thought it prudent to stitch an unholy alliance with the secessionist forces under Gurung, the protagonist of Gorkhaland," Chowdhury wrote.

"The lady who slapped UAPA against Gurung now is condoning and pampering the same child of her. Now the question is whether Mamata ji will be conceding the issue of Gorkhaland or Gurung is going to relinquish the demand of Gorkhaland," he added.

Questioning Banerjee's silence over the issue, he said, "Motor mouth Mamata ji is mute and mum on it, Amitabh Malik was killed by Gurung's gang. This kind of parochial politics played by Mamata ji will spell disaster for Bengal."

He further slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "leaving no stone unturned in polarising the state with an eye of impending election".

Chowdhury accused both BJP and TMC of indulging in "divisive politics" in West Bengal and termed it "abominable politics."

As per reports, Darjeeling's GJM leader Bimal Gurung had spoken to media persons in Kolkata on Wednesday announcing to help Chief Minister Banerjee win the assembly polls scheduled for next year in West Bengal.

It is important to note that he had been in hiding since 2017, after being charged by the state government under anti-terror law for incidents in areas in which he held sway.

Gurung had previously been supporting the BJP and had helped it win Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in the past three general elections. (ANI)