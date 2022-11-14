Adhesive Tapes Market Global Market Report 2022: Drawbacks of Conventional Fastening Systems Creates Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for adhesive tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period of 2022 to 2030 with the global market revenue that is expected to crossover US$ 80 billion by 2030. The demand for adhesive tapes is being driven by factors such as the expanding use of sticky tapes across a variety of industries, the increasing urbanization of populations, and the improvement of healthcare systems.

E-Commerce Industry Raising the Need for Packaging

The rise of e-commerce, particularly in less developed nations, has resulted in a tremendous increase in the need for materials used in packing products to protect them from damage caused by manufacturing, packaging, and transportation. As a result of the necessity for packaging materials to be attached and sealed so that the product contained therein is protected, there has been a significant increase in the need for adhesive tapes. Additionally, adhesive tapes make it easier to glue two broken parts together, which lowers the amount of stress placed on the raw materials used in the production of a variety of goods.

Increasing Price of Raw Materials Adversely Impacting the Market

When it comes to determining the cost structure of their products, adhesive tape producers need to give primary consideration to the prices of raw materials as well as the availability of such commodities. Raw materials that go into the production of adhesive tapes include things such as rubber, acrylic, and silicone, as well as things like paper, polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), adhesives, and release liners. The vast majority of these basic materials are derivatives of petroleum, which are susceptible to swings in the cost of their underlying commodities. The ever-increasing demand from around the world and the instability in the Middle East have both contributed to the historically erratic behavior of oil prices. The growth of the market is impacted by the unpredictability of the industry as well as volatility in the cost and availability of feedstock.

Drawbacks of Conventional Fastening Systems Creates Opportunity for Adhesive Tapes

Conventionally speaking, the ways of joining that make use of mechanical fastenings such as nuts and bolts, screws and rivets, and other forms of mechanical interlocking are regarded as being the most trustworthy and the most robust. However, attaching surfaces that are not identical is difficult because there is a risk of the material cracking under high pressure as a result of tensile stress; as a result, there is a lack of reliability and long-term attachment. New applications of adhesive tapes for fixing and fastening are created as a result of the widespread substitution of old fastening systems with adhesive tapes. These tapes eliminate the problems that are caused by conventional methods of fastening and contribute to an increase in the product's overall lifespan.
Market Segmentation

Resin type

  • Acrylic

  • Rubber

  • Silicone

  • Polyurethane (PU)

  • Others [EVA and Butyl]

Backing material

  • Polypropylene (PP)

  • Paper

  • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

  • Others [Foam, Cloth, Metal, Polyamide (PA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polyethylene (PE)]

Technology

  • Solvent-based

  • Hot-Melt based

  • Water-based

  • Reactive

Category

  • Commodity Adhesive Tapes

  • Specialty Adhesive Tapes

End User

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Paper & Packaging

  • Building & Construction

  • Consumer

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Product

  • Single Coated

  • Double Coated

  • Transfer Tape

  • Foam Tape

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Adhesive Tapes Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Resin type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Backing material, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Category, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Adhesive Tapes Market: By End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. North America Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. UK and European Union Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

14. Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

15. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company (U.S.)

  • Tesa SE (Germany)

  • Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

  • Lintec Corporation (Japan)

  • Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)

  • Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

  • Lohmann GmbH (Germany)

  • Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

  • Scapa Group PLC (Canada)

  • Rogers Corporation (Canada) .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mf5wow

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links bel

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for illegal hit

    Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out two games for a dangerous hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff on Tuesday.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

    MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle's four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive per

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman admitted he was tired — at times completely gassed. But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn't a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He's waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity. “When the game is on the line there is no coming out,” Foreman said. Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Panthers beat the Atla

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic