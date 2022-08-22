Adhesive Primer Market Size to Reach USD 5.86 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The increasing infrastructural investments in developing economies also fuel the demand for adhesive primers in the construction sector.

Newark, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global adhesive primer market is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2021 to USD 5.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Adhesive primers are essential for maintaining the specifics of delicate finished goods. Similarly, adhesive primer extends the life cycle of the final products in the automotive and construction industries. They retain the original appearance of a car or a house for longer. Additionally, adhesive primer shields the goods from environmental surrounding and prevent their corrosive activities. When a primer is used, the lifespan of paint on houses and cars is extended, minimizing the need for repainting and, consequently, lowering the expense of maintaining these goods. As a result, the market will expand due to the rising demand for adhesive primers in the packaging, construction, and automotive industries.

There has been an increase in demand for consumer durables and food & beverages due to the onset of urbanization and the population's rising disposable income. This demand has been further boosted by the e-commerce boom and rising internet usage. Increased packaging demand is a direct result of growing consumer demand. The adhesive primer market will increase in tandem with rising packaging demand providing lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, the extensive list of prerequisites necessary for the proper application of adhesive primers can discourage market development. Furthermore, government regulations regarding the manufacturing, distribution, and consumption of adhesive primers can challenge the market's growth.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global adhesive primer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• A new surface-activating primer has been introduced by specialty chemical business XlynX Materials, Victoria, Canada, for use with low-surface-energy polymers like PE, PP, and fluoropolymers. Based on XlynX's proprietary diazirine-based crosslinking technology, this adaptable primer and sizing agent enables the production of potent covalent connections with inert polymer substrates, including films, solids, and fibers.

Adhesive Primer Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

235

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2021-2030

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25%

Market growth 2021-2030

USD 5.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

The rising demand for adhesive films in the packaging and automotive sector will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Henkel, Sika Automotive GmbH, 3M, H.B. Fuller, DuPont, Avery Dennison Inc., Arkema Group, RPM International Inc., Berry Global Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Growth & Trends

The growing population coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumer is increasing the demand for consumer goods in the food & beverages, automotive & personal care markets. The e-commerce boom has diverted the demand mainly through online platforms that are more convenient than brick-and-mortar. The previously mentioned factors combined will contribute to the growth of the adhesive primer, primarily used for printing in the packaging industry. The massive population of China and India is driving the consumer demand in the market for various goods ranging from industrial consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. Adhesive primers are primarily used for packaging because they retain the print on the products while in transit. The growing demand for consumer goods will lead to an equal growth of the packaging industry, which will drive the adhesive primers market as it is extensively used for printing on packaging materials. The ever-increasing application of adhesive primers in the printing industry, owing to their excellent printability, low odor, and product resistance properties, will also contribute significantly to the growth of the global adhesive primer market.

Key Findings

• In 2021, the polyolefin segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 1.25 billion.

The product type segment is divided into monomers, resin, polyaniline, polyolefin, maleic anhydride, silane, titanate & zirconate, and others. In 2021, the polyolefin segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 1.25 billion.

• Over the forecast period, the adhesive film segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4%.

The application segment is divided into adhesive films, wetting, corrosion inhibition, and others. Over the forecast period, the adhesive film segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4%.

• In 2021, the construction segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 44% and market revenue of 1.49 billion.

The end-user segment is divided into packaging, automotive, electronics, construction, aerospace, and others. In 2021, the construction segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 44% and market revenue of 1.49 billion.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Adhesive Primer Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global adhesive primer market, with a market share of around 38% and 1.29 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The adhesive primer market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. The growing population of China and India have created a massive market for the automotive, real estate, and electronics industry in the Asia Pacific region. The government initiatives aimed at improving the region's infrastructure to attract foreign investments and improve the quality of life for citizens is also rising, which will increase the demand for adhesive primers in the construction industry. The attractive market of developing economies has led to the growing presence of significant market players in the global adhesive market. The growing construction, automotive, and electronics sector of the region will drive the growth of the adhesive primer market during the forecast period. Similarly, the rising demand for consumer goods, given the increase in disposable income of the population, will propel the development of the packaging industry, thereby driving the growth of the adhesive primer market.

Key players operating in the global adhesive primer market are:

• Henkel
• Sika Automotive GmbH
• 3M
• H.B. Fuller
• DuPont
• Avery Dennison Inc.
• Arkema Group
• RPM International Inc.
• Berry Global Inc.
• Pidilite Industries Ltd.

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global adhesive primer market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Adhesive Primer Market by Product Type:

• Monomers
• Resin
• Polyaniline
• Polyolefin
• Maleic Anhydride
• Silane
• Titanate & Zirconate
• Others

Global Adhesive Primer Market by Application:

• Adhesive Films
• Wetting
• Corrosion Inhibition

Global Adhesive Primer Market by End User:

• Packaging
• Automotive
• Electronics
• Construction
• Aerospace
• Others

About the report:

The global adhesive primer market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

