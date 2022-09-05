Adhesion Barrier Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Changing Growth Factor in Industry, Forecast by 2029

Growth Increase in the volume of surgeries and a sports related injury

The global adhesion barrier market is projected to reach USD 945.53 Million by 2029 from USD 510 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2029.

The Seprafilm adhesion barrier is a bioresorbable membrane composed of chemically modified sodium hyaluronate (HA) and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). The absorbable adhesion barrier received FDA approval in 1996 and is available worldwide. To date, over two million patients have been treated with Seprafilm.

Post-surgical adhesions can cause a variety of consequences depending on the surgery, including severe abdominal pain in abdominal procedures, infertility in women after gynecological surgeries, and physical disability in patients following neurological surgeries. Because of the serious consequences of post-surgery adhesions in patients, the market for treatments like adhesion barriers is growing. In addition, as the number of procedures conducted around the world rises, the importance of these items will grow in the coming years.

Untapped emerging market is an opportunity for Adhesion Barrier Market growth.

Regional Opportunities- North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global adhesion barrier market. Owning to the big firms like Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Integra LifeSciences, Anika Therapeutics, and FzioMed are present. In the United States, market growth is expected to be fueled by an increase in the prevalence of orthopaedic disorders along with high adoption of innovative treatment technologies. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a healthy rate. The growing disease burden and amount of surgical procedures performed in emerging economies are likely to provide potential possibilities for adhesion barrier market competitors.

Market Developments

Baxter closes $350M acquisition of Sanofi’s Seprafilm adhesion barrier

UPDATE: Feb. 18, 2020: Baxter announced it completed a $350 million acquisition first announced in December of Sanofi-owned Seprafilm, a product meant to reduce adhesion barriers in patients having abdominal or pelvic laparotomy procedures. Baxter said it will immediately begin integrating Seprafilm, now part of its advanced surgery business.

Adhesion Barrier Market Scope and Segmentation

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2021 Projection Period: 2022-2029 Market Details: Total revenue and forecast, CAGR, Market value, share, and Y-o-Y growth by segment and region Segment Covered: by Product, by Formulation, By Application. Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico



Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC



Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe



South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Report Coverage: Market growth driving factors, challenges & pitfalls, opportunities, key trends, key players analysis, and region analysis Market Players Covered Sanofi S.A.,Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., FzioMed, Inc, Mast Biosurgery, Inc., Innocoll Holdings PLC, and Atrium Medical Corporation. Largest regional market North America (45%) market growth Adhesion barrier penetration is quite poor in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries like South Korea, China, India, Mexico, and Brazil, which have a large patient base for target indications like cardiovascular, orthopaedic, general/abdominal, and gynaecological disorders, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the adhesion barriers market in the coming years. In rising economies, the number of surgical operations such as heart surgeries, general and abdominal surgeries, urological surgeries, gynaecological surgeries, and orthopaedic surgeries is also on the rise.



Reluctance of surgeons to use adhesion barriers is major restrain for market growth.

Despite the concerns, surgeons are hesitant to utilise adhesion barriers due to a lack of/limited solid clinical evidence confirming the safety and efficacy of commercialised adhesion barrier solutions. Companies also have a hard time getting marketing authorization for their products due to concerns about the safety and efficacy of adhesion barriers. In addition, due to poor clinical outcomes, licenced adhesion barrier treatments have been phased out of the market in recent years.

Key Market Segments: Adhesion Barrier Market

Adhesion Barrier Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Synthetic Adhesion Barrier

Natural Adhesion Barrier

Adhesion Barrier Market by Formulation, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Film/Mesh

Gel

Liquid

Adhesion Barrier Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Gynecological Surgeries

Abdominal General Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Detailed TOC of Global Adhesion Barrier Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Adhesion Barrier Market 7 Adhesion Barrier Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key Companies 9 Adhesion Barrier Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 Report Coverage- Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis



Key inquiries addressed in the report:

The effects of the COVID 19 outbreak are being investigated

Our researchers give precise responses and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

