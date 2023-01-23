ADHD Traits in Entrepreneurs Can Lead to Both Positive and Negative Outcomes, According to Recent Study

TKD Brand Mindset Advises Women to Shut Off the "Hustle Culture" and Focus on "Bite-Size" Steps to Ensure Success in Their Businesses

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / A recent study by the National Library of Medicine explored the link with entrepreneurs who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and discovered both negative and positive outcomes. Individuals who had inattention symptoms were prone to less proactivity, whereas hyperactive symptoms were positively associated with a general entrepreneurial orientation. In other words, hyperactivity may be the ADHD symptom most closely tied to entrepreneurship as these individuals tend to take higher risks.

Although studies have found a negative association between ADHD symptoms and work performance, most of the evidence comes from employees rather than those who are self-employed. ADHD symptoms are typically related to a higher rate of job instability, absenteeism from work, and the inability to meet workload demands. They also represent higher costs to employers due to more expensive health-related absences.

For the entrepreneur - risk-taking, impulsivity, hyperfocus - are traits and qualities associated with some of the most successful and innovative CEOs and leaders of our time.

Tina Davis, a Certified Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) Practitioner, Professional Life Coach, and Founder of TKD Brand Mindset, says many entrepreneurs she has coached with ADHD experiences complexities in their business and have continued challenges building strong, healthy businesses, particularly women.

"Struggling business owners are typically directed to courses and coaching that push a "Boss Babe" attitude or a "hustle culture" coaching," says Davis. "With women that are easily distracted, this can lead to them being overly hard on themselves, which is extremely detrimental to their mindset and mental health. Instead, they need bite-sized, self-paced nuggets of opportunity for their busy minds."

TKD Brand Mindset contends that with more and more people moving on from COVID and the lockdown mentality, the post-quarantine support of small business is fading. They say more entrepreneurs are "feeling isolated and forgotten about with the return of big business and instant gratification."

"Customers are no longer patient with small businesses," Davis says. "Loyalty to a small brand and engaging with the companies is no longer needed with the reopening of the world. This snap back to "reality" is leaving some entrepreneurs deflated and struggling to identify their true target audiences and keep focused on success."

To help women conquer the "who am I to do XYZ" mentality, TKD Brand Mindset focuses on helping small business owners who have ADHD manage the customer overwhelm, build up their brand image, and perform with consistency. The primary goal, they say, is to remind women business owners the power of connecting to their customers.

As someone with ADHD herself, Davis developed a system that allowed small business owners such as herself to stay focused. "In the past, every time I had an idea, the excitement and distractions quickly built up and the focus ran out," she admits. "I found that only about 20% of what I was exposed to was even beneficial to me. I decided to take control and I focused on only the pieces that suited my needs and created my own system. It worked."

Davis learned to survive the "distraction monster" and get to work. "Now my mission is to help easily distracted women make their entrepreneurial dreams come true."

ABOUT TKD BRAND MINDSET, LLC

TKD Brand Mindset, LLC was founded by Tina K. Davis, a Certified Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) Practitioner with two certifications in Professional Life Coaching (PCELC, iGCLC). The mission of TKD Brand Mindset, LLC is to shut off the "hustle culture" and provide professional women with the necessary tools to help them stay focused and generate revenue that will help them become successful in business. To learn more, visit https://www.tkdbrandmindset.com.

Tina K Davis
clientcare@tkdbrandmindset.com

SOURCE: TKD Brand Mindset, LLC



