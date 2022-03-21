How my ADHD diagnosis at 37 became a superpower – not a disorder

Dawn Baxter

When I was growing up, ADHD was not discussed in the same way it is today. It was something that naughty teenage boys were diagnosed with; it didn't affect girls and it certainly didn't affect girls under the age of 15 or 16.

The truth is that many of us, especially females, are very good at masking the signs of ADHD. However, as a child there were a couple of moments which now make more sense. I have a distinct memory of not being allowed to eat certain sweets or drink certain drinks because they sent my hyper. In my mind it was just because my mum was obsessed with e-numbers, but looking back I think she was just at her wits end with my ADHD and looking for anything that might ease it.

I was always a bit of a dreamer and I found it incredibly difficult to concentrate on anything I wasn't interested in. I used to excel at all of the subjects at school that I enjoyed but things like maths felt like hitting my head against a brick wall. I'm good at learning, but it was harder for me than the other children. Simple things that other people could learn easily, I struggled to keep in my brain.

As I got older, I excelled at customer-facing jobs. I'm great at making sure people are happy and dealing with actual humans because I've always been interested in people.

One of the symptoms of ADHD is that you have hyper-focus. When I get interested in something I can devote all my energy to it, I don’t need to eat or sleep

For a long time I worked in the luxury jewellery business, but as I progressed and spent more time involved in the corporate world of spreadsheets, I found it difficult.

One of the symptoms of ADHD is that you have hyper-focus. When I get interested in something I can devote all my energy to it, I don’t need to eat or sleep. I can get six months worth of work done in a week. I’d come up with all these ideas on how we could increase sales or advance the business, but it wasn’t my job to do any of that. It was immensely frustrating to have all that passion and not be able to execute it.

Most people find it difficult to do the things they don’t enjoy. Living with ADHD is like a stronger version of that. It’s an immense internal struggle. It feels like you’re fighting back against a natural force within you. You have to get these ‘boring’ things done but it feels like you’re concentrating on the wrong thing. It’s like being hungry and instead of making a meal, you’re forcing yourself to go for a run.

Story continues

Over the years, I came up with a lot of coping mechanisms. I am quite a creative thinker so I do things like colour-coding tasks, rewarding myself with regular breaks, giving myself tiny bite-sized targets with rewards. That’s very much an ADHD mentality - you either reward yourself or beat yourself up. We give ourselves a million things to do and then criticise ourselves for not being able to do them all.

Some of my clients had already been diagnosed with ADHD later in life. I found myself relating to their experiences

At the jewellery business, I became very interested in marketing, but that wasn’t my role. I knew that was what I wanted to do, so I became hyper-focused on it and went through my qualifications before setting up my own marketing agency on the side. It took off like a rocket and I left my job to pursue it.

Some of my clients had already been diagnosed with ADHD later in life. I found myself relating to their experiences. I realised I’d been having those feelings my whole life but had never been able to pin it down to anything.

I spoke to my GP, but the waiting list was enormous so I found a private healthcare provider who would allow me to have an assessment. The result came back and it was unanimous: I had ADHD. Having it confirmed was such a relief.

I’ve been able to look at my life, at what makes me different, and feel at ease with myself. I would never be in this position in my business and life if I had not got ADHD

I’ve been able to look at my life, at what makes me different, and feel at ease with myself. I would never be in this position in my business and life if I had not got ADHD. It's a superpower: I can see things and recognise trends in a way that other people can't. I can create concepts around things that might not occur to other people. I have a million and one ideas every day.

I've known that something is slightly different my entire life, but now I can tell people that there's a name for the way I am and it's ADHD. I know what I need to be able to perform at my highest level, so if people want the best out of me they need to tweak something to help.

So my brain is slightly different? That is, for me, the thing that has unlocked a really purposeful, fulfilled life. I wouldn't be without it. I don't know if I could be the person that I am without it.

As told to Jack Rear