From ADHD To ASD, How These Women Navigate Neurodiversity At Work

Navigating office life can sometimes be as tricky as the job itself, and it can be even harder if your brain is wired to work differently from most people's. Neurodiversity, which recognises neurocognitive differences such as dyslexia, Tourette's syndrome and autism as part of normal variation among the human population, is increasingly getting attention but there are still huge strides to be made when it comes to the workplace.



For many women, their traits may not conform to most people’s idea of what neurodiversity looks like. Dyslexia, autism, Tourette’s, epilepsy, ADHD and OCD, for instance, all suffer to some degree from a lack of understanding. And the ways in which ADHD and autism manifest in women are particularly poorly understood.



My ADHD diagnosis came a few years ago but it’s still something I wouldn’t necessarily feel comfortable disclosing in a place of work, mainly because there are so many misconceptions about how it manifests. Being freelance means I can sidestep this issue as I’m not usually in an office; I do a mix of remote client work, freelance writing and ceramics. I have agency over my time and my work; I’m only accountable for my output, not how I get it done. It also means I don’t have to deal with people’s preconceptions about ADHD.



In January, Universal Music published Creative Differences, a handbook for embracing neurodiversity in the creative industries. Looking at areas such as recruitment, mentorship and career progression, it offers companies practical solutions to increase accessibility.



David Joseph, chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK, said: "There has been little exploration around the importance of neurodiversity. Making your organisation ND-friendly is to the benefit of your entire workforce. Everyone should feel comfortable in bringing their whole selves to work."



Ahead, four women talk to us about their experiences and how they make it work, at work.

Eleanor, Learning Co-Ordinator



"People are surprised sometimes to hear I’m autistic, because I mask a lot and can mimic what I should be doing. I was only diagnosed three years ago, so I was mimicking for a long time without knowing that I was doing it. Overall I’m pretty high functioning but times when my mind is very rigid and I can’t compromise on my thoughts, I generally hide.



"In my job before this one, I had just been diagnosed when I started. I started to struggle in this new role, I informed them of my diagnosis at that point but it didn’t help. Then I developed a somewhat toxic relationship with my manager, I felt she checked up on me a lot. I made some mistakes and lost confidence. I tried to improve but after six months in the role I was sacked.



"With some time and reflection behind me, including counselling and job coaching tailored to someone with a disability, I was able to see my diagnosis in a more positive way and told my current employer of my disability as soon as I started.



"I’m happy to say my current experiences are much more positive. My manager wanted to understand autism and find out how it affected me. It was empowering for me to share my diagnosis after hiding it. When I have mentioned being autistic, colleagues have been curious, recognising that autism is not well diagnosed in women.



"I enjoying printing and sorting paperwork as well as labelling and organising things in the office. Sometimes people assume because of my autism that I won’t want to do work that involves presenting or talking to others but if I'm clear on what I need to do and I’ve thought about what I’ll say, I really enjoy those activities.



"Some of the harder aspects of having autism at work are that I'm very sensitive to conversation around me, I can’t stay focused on my work and get frustrated but I wear noise cancelling headphones a lot. After getting stressed out by long phone calls and people coming to my desk, I wrote an email to colleagues explaining some better ways to communicate with me, such as putting longer instructions or updates into an email with bullet points. I almost always take a lunch break at the same time to have some routine. If I feel overwhelmed or like I'm zoning out in a meeting, I will take a trip to the bathroom and take a few breaths before coming back.



"It's really helped me to find ways to connect with people with the same condition. I go to a social group once a month, it’s grounding to meet people who have different and more severe difficulties to my own; autism is a spectrum. Neurotribes by Steve Silberman was a really helpful book."





























Katherine, Tutor



"I don’t think anyone really understands what it means for a woman my age to have ADHD. I have had people tell me it isn’t real, it’s caused by bad parenting, [and say] 'I think I’m a little bit ADHD'.



"I work in a Pupil Referral Unit, we deal with the most challenging pupils. A lot of our pupils have ADHD, undiagnosed or otherwise; on the surface I’m nothing like they are. I'm better at dealing with it and present differently but that’s really hard to explain to people.



"I used to be ashamed of my ADHD. I didn't disclose it but my employers have usually known I was different and just accommodated me. An old manager noticed that I’d get bored and so allowed me to take more control over my work, I thought she did that for everyone but it was just for me.



"Now I'm proud of my ADHD and my current employer is very good, I am in charge of my reasonable adjustments and I can pretty much do what I need. I can move if I need to, I take notes all the time. I like information to be sent via email and not verbally so I can work through it properly. We have to work in a shared space and my messiness is an issue. It drives my colleagues crazy but when they have a pop I just say the chaos is a reasonable adjustment; there is no malice in this. I can also get upset if I am frustrated so they ignore if I’m crying – this is my request. My team always support me though, which makes it easier. I have learned to say 'I need…' which has been really empowering.



"Luckily, my job utilises a lot of aspects of my ADHD; running towards danger, for example. Also, creating interesting, engaging learning for people like me is exciting and rewarding. My work environment is fast-paced and highly stressful but can have moments of real joy. This seems to tap right into my need for stimulation so I’m very productive at work.



"I have been heavily involved in a fight to save our provision, completely motivated by my risk-taking as it could have been career-ending and so my colleagues have an understanding of what I would sacrifice for our learners and that solidifies my position within our team.



"My advice to women with ADHD would be, 'You’re different and that’s okay'. You can bring a lot to a company that others cannot and that's important; we are powerhouses and an asset to any company. Learn how to manage your ADHD, what works for you. Research and grow, use your hyperfocus to equip yourself with knowledge. We are amazing and brilliant!"





























Carlene, CEO of Cloud9 Insight



"People automatically assume dyslexia is having difficulty with reading and writing. For me, my biggest challenge with dyslexia is that people are – on the whole – unsympathetic about the fact that I have a terrible short-term memory. Remembering people's names and faces, some of their personal details, is a real struggle. In a conference situation that can pose challenges, especially in my industry. I work in IT so I'm one of the few women; the chances of them remembering me are quite high, whereas they're all the same middle-aged men and I have really struggled to remember what I spoke to them about.



"There was an expression at the previous company I worked called 'know your number'. I was in a fairly senior leadership role and you were always expected to know your numbers – literally someone would pass you in the corridor and say, 'How was this number last month?' and if you didn't know, people's confidence in you diminished significantly. It was a key measure of success, unspoken, so I carried around those figures in a spreadsheet printed out.



"My team are amazing, they keep me grounded because I have so many ideas and they say, 'That's a great idea but let's focus on this idea'. You need a lot of people around you to execute. It's easy for me to spot others who are dyslexic, many clients actually of mine are dyslexic.



"I go out of my way when I meet kids who are dyslexic to tell them how special they are and they're very lucky to have a gift. With dyslexia, you are able to do things in a different way. You can see the big picture and how things are connected. And you can almost bridge gaps where there's no information.



"I think the best strategy is to tell people. It's worse if you don't, because people often pigeonhole certain traits; because you can't remember or you don't know something they'll think you're stupid. That's one of the reasons I talk about dyslexia because a lot of people have misconceptions and see it as a negative. I don't think enough people actually really understand it.



"One of the most exciting things about being an entrepreneur [with dyslexia] is to see the world in the way that everyone else sees in black and white but I see it in colour."























