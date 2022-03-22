Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares, first tranche of buy-back programme completed
Oslo, 22 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA. Following the trades included in this release, the first tranche of the buy-back programme is completed.
Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022
The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares
From 16 March 2022 until 21 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 940,300 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 95.97 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
16 Mar 2022
265,000
94.0338
24,918,957
17 Mar 2022
272,000
97.5126
26,523,427
18 Mar 2022
277,000
96.6564
26,773,823
21 Mar 2022
126,300
95.1968
12,023,356
Previously disclosed buybacks
3,059,700
90.5944
277,191,817
Total buybacks under the programme
4,000,000
91.8578
367,431,380
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,654,736 own shares, corresponding to 0.38% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment