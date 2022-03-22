Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares, first tranche of buy-back programme completed

Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 22 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA. Following the trades included in this release, the first tranche of the buy-back programme is completed.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022

The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares

From 16 March 2022 until 21 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 940,300 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 95.97 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 16 Mar 2022 265,000 94.0338 24,918,957 17 Mar 2022 272,000 97.5126 26,523,427 18 Mar 2022 277,000 96.6564 26,773,823 21 Mar 2022 126,300 95.1968 12,023,356 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the programme (accumulated) 3,059,700 90.5944 277,191,817 Total buybacks under the programme 4,000,000 91.8578 367,431,380





The issuer’s holding of own shares:



Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,654,736 own shares, corresponding to 0.38% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment



