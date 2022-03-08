Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 8 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022
The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares
From 28 February 2022 until 7 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 1,347,134 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 89.79 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
28 Feb 2022
190,182
91.1147
17,328,376
1 Mar 2022
225,088
90.1166
20,284,165
2 Mar 2022
228,212
92.8160
21,181,725
3 Mar 2022
231,887
90.5962
21,008,081
4 Mar 2022
234,465
88.7538
20,809,660
7 Mar 2022
237,300
85.7208
20,341,546
Previously disclosed buybacks
176,927
84.8613
15,014,255
Total buybacks under the programme
1,524,061
89.2142
135,967,808
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 2,178,797 own shares, corresponding to 0.18% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment